'EPS Wanted To Become CM With DMK Support': AIADMK Rebel MLAs Led By CV Shanmugam Set To Join Vijay's Govt Ahead Of Floor Test - VIDEO

ANI

Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, senior leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) CV Shanmugam on Tuesday publicly announced support for Vijay as Chief Minister and reportedly accused General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of exploring support from rival DMK and proposed becoming Chief Minister.

He also announced that rebel MLAs would support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance government in the state.

"...Some people proposed that we, as the AIADMK legislative party, should form a government with the support of the DMK. This proposal goes against the founding principles of our party because the AIADMK was founded to uproot the DMK, which we consider an evil force in Tamil Nadu...The majority of the legislative party members elected SP Velumani as the Floor Leader of the AIADMK legislative party," he said while speaking to reporters.

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Shanmugam also clarified that the rebel faction would not be part of any alliance arrangement involving the DMK. “We want to announce that AIADMK will not be part of any alliance," he said.

Backing Vijay and TVK he said, “The people of Tamil Nadu have given their mandate in favour of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and its leader Vijay as chief minister. AIADMK accepts the people’s verdict," Shanmugam said, extending support to the ruling alliance.

He also informed that SP Velumani and G. Hari have been elected as the Leader and Deputy Leader of the legislative party, respectively.

On split in the party, he said, "We have no intention of splitting the AIADMK. We are concerned about the AIADMK," as quoted by news agency ANI.