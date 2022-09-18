EOW of Delhi Police issues summons to Jacqueline Fernandez to appear tomorrow |

Delhi Police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing at 11am tomorrow, September 19th for questioning in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case.

On Wednesday, EOW had Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case.

This is the fourth occassion that summons have been issued to Fernandez by the police to join the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him. The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.



Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.