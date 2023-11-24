Entrepreneurship Not Another Way To Make A Living, But To Make Life: Sadhguru At 12th Edition Of 'Insight: DNA Of Success'

Exhorting a roomful of entrepreneurs to reignite the spirit of entrepreneurship in Bharat, Sadhguru delivered his opening address at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success at the Isha Yoga Center this morning. A rapt audience of over 250 are in attendance at the annual four-day business intensive for leaders which is led by Sadhguru and a host of some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

The theme for this edition of INSIGHT is “Blossoming in Rising Bharat”. The program aims to enable entrepreneurs and business leaders to enhance their ability to spot and capitalize on the innumerable opportunities that the fastest growing economy in the world offers to innovative enterprises. Among the audience are participants from 18 countries, a testament to the world’s growing interest in understanding and being a part of the Rising Bharat story.

“We have been a very bright and shining civilization for a very long time. Just a couple of hundred years ago, 25 per cent of the world's manufactured product was from this land,” said Sadhguru commenting on India’s influence on global trade a few centuries ago. Most explorers of the time set sail to discover India during those days because “this was the richest land on the planet.” Sadhguru said it was important to revive this facet of the culture because “entrepreneurship should not be just seen as another way to make a living. It's a way to make life. This is the choice that we have: either you just make a living or you make a life out of this.”

Talking about India’s long history of entrepreneurship and the need to foster it in India’s present environment, Sadhguru said, “We need to create a safety net for failure in this Culture. This is necessary to ignite a sense of adventure in people. When someone fails, if there is no safety net and they fall right into the street, people will become risk averse which will kill the spirit of Entrepreneurship.”

Sadhguru also referred briefly to the Sadhguru Academy, recently renamed from its earlier Isha Leadership Academy. He laughingly referred to it as a downgrading because the term “Isha” means “formless Divinity” but said it was harder for people to reconcile the notion of Divinity with a Leadership Academy. “‘Sadhguru’ means someone who comes from within. We have renamed Isha Leadership Academy as Sadhguru Academy because we want you, the Leaders–in some way–to come from within,” he said, adding that unless one knows themselves, it would be challenging for them to know or understand the external world.

Day 1 of the program also featured an engaging conversation between Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Sadhguru where they discussed deepfakes, AI, Digital India Act, 6G and future of internet in rising Bharat.

Sharing pictures from the session, Sadhguru tweeted, “I do not look at Technology as a problem ever; it's a great possibility. But the nature of life is such, unless we rightly harness a possibility, it can become the worst problem in our lives.”

Over the next three days, INSIGHT 2023 will host several sessions and workshops with business leaders and with Sadhguru to enable participants to enhance their ability to “see” new opportunities for their enterprise and for themselves to create something larger than themselves.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Limited; Vinod K Dasari, Chairman, Vinita Health and Tresa Motors; Abhishek Ganguly, Founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports Private Limited and Mithun Sacheti, Founder & MD, CaratLane will be sharing their deep insights with business leaders from across India over the next couple of days.

Along with the participants, INSIGHT: The DNA of Success also has more than 25 Resource Leaders who are working with small groups of participants to enable them to extract the best insights from the program. The program is being anchored by B.S. Nagesh, Founder-TRRAIN; Non-Executive Chairman, Shoppers Stop Limited and Ashutosh Pandey, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra First Choice Wheels.