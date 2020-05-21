'Entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal': PM Modi on Cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the entire nation stands with West Bengal and no stone will be left unturned to help those affected by Cyclone Amphan.

Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote: "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy."