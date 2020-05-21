'Entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal': PM Modi on Cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the entire nation stands with West Bengal and no stone will be left unturned to help those affected by Cyclone Amphan.
Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote: "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy."
He said that NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. "Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," PM Modi added.
PM Modi also said that his thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. "Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," he tweeted.
The India Meteorological Department said on Thursday that 'Amphan' has weakened significantly and moved over to Bangladesh as a cyclonic storm after clobbering West Bengal, leaving at least 12 dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas. In the next three to six hours it will further dissipate into a deep depression and a depression, the two stages that signify a further weakening of the cyclone, it said.
