'Ensure safety, security of the Sikh community': India tells Pak after vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

India on Friday strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern at vandalism carried out at the revered gurdwara on Friday.

It said that members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Devji.

Terming the actions reprehensible, MEA said these followed actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

The MEA said that Pakistan "is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings".

India also asked Pakistan to take strong action against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community.