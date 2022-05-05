Ensure every citizen of Bengal gets benefits given by TMC government: Mamata Banerjee tells party leaders

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held the first state committee meeting and said that every leader should inform people about the works done by the party for the people.

Mamata also instructed the leaders to ensure that every citizen of Bengal gets the benefits given by her government.

“More grassroot connections should be made. I thank people and would also apologize if we have committed any mistake. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his book has written about ‘Right to Blunder’. We should get the scope to work,” said Mamata.

Claiming that Bengal is developing, Mamata said more works would be done in Panchayat and Municipalities.

“I will start visiting the districts soon. From May 5 to June 5 there will be several public connect programmes from the party. I will start visiting districts from May 10. Sometimes meetings are done on high level and the messages don’t reach to the grassroot so this time the meetings will be done from block level to panchayat level,” added the TMC Supremo.

The TMC supremo will hold an administrative meeting at West Midnapore on May 10 and party meeting on May 11.

On May 11 Mamata is also scheduled to hold an administrative meeting at Jhargram and party meeting on May 12.

“I will also visit Purulia, Bankura, Junglemahal and Alipurduar soon,” mentioned Mamata.

