Ensure continuous operation of print, electronic media to curb spread of fake news amid COVID-19: I&B Ministry requests state govts

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories asking them to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in vide of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The I&B Ministry’s request comes at a time when people have been sharing fake news from unreliable sources using messaging tools like WhatsApp. As a result of these messages, there has risen a lot of confusion and pandemonium, which is something neither the state nor central government requires during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The proper functioning of these networks is required not only to create awareness amongst people and give messages, but also to keep the nation of the latest status. False and fake news need to be avoided and good practices need to be promoted and these networks play a pivotal role in ensuring the same,” the circular said.
