Ensure adequate security to oxygen-transporting vehicles: Home Ministry writes to States, UTs

In view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant increasing demand of medical oxygen across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the situation and directed various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. Accordingly, an Expert Group is optimizing and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various States and UTs, keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen.

MHA has issued an Order on ApA, under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directing the State/ UTS to take various measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country. MHA has written to all States and UTs, today, to ensure compliance with this Order and to provide adequate security to oxygen transporting vehicles and to make provisions for exclusive corridors for such transportation, treating these vehicles like ambulances.

Central Government has prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those for few essential sectors through an order dated April 18. This has resulted in significant augmentation of the supply of medical oxygen. Steps are being taken to further reduce the consumption of industrial oxygen by industries, which will augment the supply of oxygen for medical purpose.