‘Enrich festival of democracy’: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to turnout in record numbers

New Delhi: As voting is underway for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, and by-elections in several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to "turnout in record numbers".

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers."