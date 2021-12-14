'Enough of Ganga dubkis': Mahua Moitra demands Ajay Mishra's removal after SIT says Lakhimpur Kheri violence was 'pre-planned conspiracy'

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday demanded the removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra wrote, "Lakhmipur Kheri SIT says incident was pre-planned, not an accident. Says Ashish Mishra should be tried for attempt to murder." "Enough of Ganga dubkis. Get justice back on track, fire Ajay Mishra & see this to end," she added.

The TMC MP's tweet comes after the SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, earlier in the day, urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder, saying that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death".

For the unversed, Ashish Mishra, the Union minister's son, is one of the key accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT urged the CJM to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others in the case related to the October 3 violence, in which four farmers were among those killed.

The SIT retained IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

It also recommended promulgation of IPC 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons), 34 (acts by several persons with common intentions) and sections 3/25/30 of the Arms Act in warrants of the 13 accused.

The accused have been arrested in connection with FIR number 219 which pertains to the death of the four farmers and a local journalist in Tikunia.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021