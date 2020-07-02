Enough funds are given to Pune-based SARTHI: Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister for Disaster Management Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said enough funds have been given to Pune-based training institute SARTHI and it will not be closed down.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said some social organisations had claimed that the institute did not have enough funds to function and these claims were baseless.

"Although the state government's revenue has been hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, we have given required funds to SARTHI and the institute will continue to function in the future," he said.

Wadettivar also met adelegation of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, who demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray be present in the next meeting of SARTHI to resolve pending issues of the institute.