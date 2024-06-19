Lucknow: Video Shows Illegal Religious Structure Razed In Akbar Nagar During Demolition Drive

Encroachment In Lucknow's Akbarnagar Razed Vacating 24.5 Acres Of Land; To Be Developed As River Front |

Lucknow: In what seems to be a mega crackdown on illegal encroachment that began in Lucknow in December 2023 ,a joint team of Lucknow Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Police and District Administration demolished Akbarnagar, which was an unauthorised structure built on the land of Kukrail river. The process was started on June 10, however was completed on June 17, Tuesday. The delay was due to Bakrid. The video of the structure being demolished has surfaced on social media.

Lucknow's Akbarnagar flattened. One of the remaining buildings of a religious site was bulldozed to ground last night. pic.twitter.com/hxnTBV3t7I — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 19, 2024

Reports said that over 1200 illegal constructions built on about 24.5 acres of land were razed in Lucknow. Municipal Corporation team is yet to clear the debris. After 48 illegal constructions were demolished in Bhikampur, notices were issued to those who had done illegal construction in Akbarnagar Part One and Two. Massive protests were staged against the the action, residents even approached High Court and later Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court too considered the construction to be illegal and allowed Govt Authorities to take action. After getting permission from the court, authorities started demolition process on June 10.

Houses being bulldozed for the upcoming Kukrail riverfront. pic.twitter.com/JGVHbi6niW — Aakash Ghosh (@ghoshaakash0007) June 10, 2024

Action against 4 temples, 2 mosques & 1 madrassas

As per local media reports, action was also taken against four temples, two mosques and two madrasas in Akbarnagar as part of the action. These were vacated a day earlier with the consent of the local residents and under the supervision of the district administration. After demolishing a large number of illegal constructions, the process of leveling the entire area will now start.

What next?

The entire area is expected to be leveled as per local authorities. As per local reports, a river front will be built by reviving the Kukrail river. During the survey based on the roadmap provided by the government, a large number of illegal constructions spotted on the Kukrail river land.