Two gangsters, suspected in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down by Punjab police; 3 cops injured

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File

Gangster Jagroop Singh Roopa and gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, both suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Punjab between police and the gangsters.

Anti-Gangster Task Force officials confirmed the encounter. The encounter took place at Bhakna Kalan village in the Amritsar rural belt.

Three policemen have also been injured in the firing.

Giving information about the encounter Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Heavy exchange of fire took place today, 2 gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa & Manpreet Singh killed. We have recovered an AK47 & a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries."

"We were keeping track of accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation," the DGP added.

Mannu Kusa is alleged to have fired the first shots at Moose Wala from an AK-47 rifle on May 29.

Meanwhile, a journalist was injured in the ongoing encounter in Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district.

Authorities have asked people asked to stay indoors, out of harm's way.

It was reported that the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force had been on the trail of the two suspects - identified by NDTV as gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa -- when the encounter started at Bhakna village, around 20 kilometres from Amritsar.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was a culmination of inter-gang rivalry.

At least eight shooters have been arrested in the case so far.

According to police, at around 4:30 pm, Sidhu Moose Wala left his house with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh. Moose Wala was driving his black Mahindra Thar SUV. He was going to his aunt's house in Barnala.

At 5:30 when the SUV reached the village Jawaharke, two other cars intercepted and blocked it.

30 rounds were fired during the incident, which also injured two other men. Moose Wala also fired back at the attackers using his pistol. After the shootout, the attackers left the scene. His father took Moose Wala to the civil hospital in Mansa, where he was declared dead.

This is a developing story