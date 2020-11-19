Encounter breaks out in J&K's Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed, terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

Sources said four terrorists are trapped and exchange of fire is underway. Some reports said the terrorists have been killed. There was, however, no official confirmation on this.