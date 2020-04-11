Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter. The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. This comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore.

The District Magistrate of Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Wednesday issued an order announcing red zones and buffer zones in Kulgam district after the detection of the first Covid-19 case in the district in south Kashmir. The DM, who is also the Chairman of the disaster management authority, said the Covid-19 case detected in Kulgam is a resident of Reshipora Ward No. 4 and has a contact history with a Covid-19 positive case.