Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Anantnag; 3 LeT terrorists trapped

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told ANI that three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit are trapped in the encounter. "#Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.