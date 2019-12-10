Empowering marginalised children through the creative arts

The love, respect, concern and caring these children have for one another is enormous because it's a pure creative space where each one can showcase their talents, based on the training they receive which is equal for all. So, it’s completely growth-centric and unbiased.

Feelings of empathy and caring are also instilled in them, so they are able to recognise each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and integrate towards a common goal. So the very same content, teaching tools and facilitators that are engaged with our children from mainstream schools are teaching our kids at eight different NGOs.

A very thoughtful insight I would like to share is that an impact assessment that we carried out with an external consultancy, showed us massive results in various qualities like confidence, speaking, body language, creative thinking, discipline and teamwork after our engagement with them. This goes to show the scope for improvement that our country has.

It is very important that we, as a whole, come forward and provide support to eradicate inequality amongst children. We must give them an equal platform and a level playing field for gainful employment in the future. All children must have an equal right for participation and development, which will help them grow and become holistically well-rounded individuals.

Through her body of work, theatre veteran Raell Padamsee promotes the right to equality for children

