'Emergency humanitarian aid': Russia sends 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators as India battles second COVID-19 wave

The two leaders, who had a telephone conversation on Wednesday, welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine in India and noted its high efficiency and safety, the statement further said. "They also expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce 850 doses of Sputnik V. The production is to begin in May," it added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked Putin for extending support in India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He said they spoke on several issues, including the Sputnik-V vaccine. PM Modi said the cooperation between the two countries on the Sputnik-V vaccine will "assist humanity" in battling the pandemic.

"We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy," Modi tweeted. "To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," he said in another tweet.