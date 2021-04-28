'Emergency humanitarian aid': Russia sends 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators as India battles second COVID-19 wave

In an "emergency humanitarian aid" to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver over 22 tonnes of necessary equipment, such as 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine.
"Vladimir Putin supported Narendra Modi during this difficult period of combatting the spread of the coronavirus and informed him of the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India," Putin's statement read. "The Prime Minister of India warmly thanked the President of Russia for the assistance provided, which is largely high-tech and is in great demand in the country," it added.
The two leaders, who had a telephone conversation on Wednesday, welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine in India and noted its high efficiency and safety, the statement further said. "They also expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce 850 doses of Sputnik V. The production is to begin in May," it added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked Putin for extending support in India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He said they spoke on several issues, including the Sputnik-V vaccine. PM Modi said the cooperation between the two countries on the Sputnik-V vaccine will "assist humanity" in battling the pandemic.
"We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy," Modi tweeted. "To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," he said in another tweet.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)