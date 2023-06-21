Elon Musk Responds To Ex-Twitter CEO's 'Govt Pressure' Claims, Says ‘Didn’t Have Choice...’ |

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, responded to former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's claims regarding requests from the Indian government to block accounts covering the farmers' protests in 2020-2021. Musk stated that Twitter had no choice but to comply with local laws set by governments, otherwise risking being shut down. While addressing the media, he emphasized the company's commitment to providing a platform where users can freely express their opinions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter Will Follow Laws Of Any Given Country: Musk

Musk acknowledged the need to adhere to regulations imposed by the Indian government and highlighted the challenge of applying American standards universally. He explained that Twitter would strive to follow the laws of any given country and provide the maximum freedom of speech permissible under those regulations.

Elon Musk Meets PM Modi

During a visit to the United States, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Elon Musk. Following the meeting, Musk expressed his interest in visiting India and announced plans to do so next year. He praised PM Modi's leadership and expressed enthusiasm for India's potential, stating that the country held more promise than any other large nation in the world. Musk commended Modi's openness and support for new companies, referring to himself as a fan of the prime minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It was a fantastic meeting & I like him quite a lot," said Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi.

Describing the meeting as excellent, the Tesla CEO highlighted PM Modi's desire to do what is right for India. The encounter took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where Musk shared his excitement about India's future and the possibilities it holds.