Elon Musk, Hindu Twitter on same page over Wikipedia

If you've visited any Wikipedia page in recent days, you're likely to have seen a message seeking a monetary contribution from users. And to be fair the organisation seems to be under no illusion that people will heed their request. Nonetheless, the oft used site has become a talking point among social media users.

While many have taken to tweeting about how they've contributed to keep the site running, others claim that Wikipedia is "anti-Hindu". As one Twitter user put it, "Wikipedia is anti-Hindu. Dear Hindus, dont contribute even a single rupee." The problem seems to be the fact that "anyone can edit almost every page" of the website. Thus, information can be tweaked and adjusted by users as they want, and this remains so until someone can correct it. There have been several instances over the years where the profiles of famous people or historic events have been edited into rather profane or misleading versions of themselves for some time.

And in the wake of the Bengaluru riots, Twitter as well as some media reports have criticised the way Wikipedia has referred to the violence as clashes.