Elephant murder in Kerala: Change.org petition demands stricter action against those inflicting cruelty to animals

There has been massive outrage over the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. The story that was first reported by The New Indian Express on Tuesday, highlighted how a group of villagers in Kerala thought it was a practical joke to feed a pregnant elephant a pineapple loaded with firecrackers.
This horrific act sparked outrage on Twitter, where people demanded strict action against the accused. One person, Oman-based has created a Change.org petition addressed to the Minister of law and justice to take appropriate action against the accused.
The problem of course is the lack of punishment for those who indulge in crimes against animals. “Conviction of wildlife killing must receive a rigorous sentencing with hefty fines. And until India's wildlife laws were updated recently, penalties for killing were simply fines that had not risen in to keep pace with the atrocities caused to our beloved animals,” the petition argues, adding that ‘the inhuman and atrocious killer will hopefully be convicted and punished for harming an innocent animal.’
Meanwhile, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, an animal rights activist said, “Kerala Government has not taken any action in Malappuram, it seems they are scared. An elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. We have less than 20,000 elephants left in India, they are rapidly declining.
The pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, allegedly used as a trap for wild boars. Despite being injured due to an explosion in the mouth and in struggling with excruciating pain, she remained calm and didn’t cause any trouble, as maintained by forest officials.
The officials assigned two other elephants to get the injured one to the shore but failed. In a rare incident, the elephant died standing with its trunk in the water at Velliyar River, Malappuram. The 15-year-old animal wandered in search of food when it stumbled across the pineapple that became the cause of its death.
Dr David Abraham, Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Thrissur, who conducted an autopsy, revealed that he was moved holding the dead fetus. Reports confirmed that the animal died due to asphyxiation after water entered its lungs and trachea.