Electric vehicles in ride-hailing now commercially viable in India, says report

With sustained business action from other ride-hailing companies and a supportive policy environment, EVs will soon enough start replacing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles in the ride-hailing fleets and create major cost savings and carbon emission reductions, it said.

In order to achieve a high-level of EV adoption in the ride-hailing market, and beyond, some amount of government support will be required.

Some policy measures that governments could undertake to accelerate EV adoption in the ride-hailing market are - establishing a charging network for ride-hailing fleets, incentivising electric ride-hailing and facilitating EV financing, WBCSD added.

According to its analysis, a 100 per cent adoption of electric ride-hailing cars in India by 2030 equates to a reduction of 12 million tons of CO2 emissions per year, avoiding consumption of 11 billion litres of fuel per year.

The new report by WBCSD documented the EV journey of India's first all-electric car ride-hailing company BluSmart which was launched in June 2019.