Electorate defy Maoists threat in first phase to record 62.87% polling in Jharkhand

In the 13 assembly constituencies, all worst hit by Maoists violence earlier, 62.87% of the electorate cast their votes and defied Maoists threat to boycott elections.

The constitutencies spread in six districts of Lohardagga, Gumla, Latehar, Garhwa, Chatra and Palamu are prone to Maoists violence and even on the polling day, four explosions took place at a polling booth of Bishunpur village in Gumla district. Naxalites tried to disturb road communication to prevent movement of security agencies by putting an IED under a bridge. None was hurt, according to deputy commissioner of Gumla, Shashi Ranjan.

A Congress candidate and former minister, K N Tripathi was arrested from a booth at Daltonganj on charges of brandishing his licenced pistol. He was taken into preventive custody at deputy commissioner's office and later released in the evening. Some supporters of BJP candidate, Alok Chaurasiya gheraoed him and protested his movement in the constituency. They damaged the vehicle of the candidate and physically assaulted him. Tripathi later said he had contacted the district SP about the attack, but no action was taken. He was chased by the BJP workers, he alleged and claimed in self defence he had to brandish his pistol.

In the first phase of polling, the ruling BJP faces stiff resistance from the combined opposition of Congress, RJD and JMM and it's former ally AJSU. In 2014 elections, BJP had won 8 out of 13 constituitencies involved in today's elections. But, according to the electorate who cast their votes today, the party may face worse this time. BJP has fielded 12 candidates and is supporting an independent, Binod Singh.