Electoral Bonds: Cong calls them 'bribery bonds', accuses BJP of 'money laundering'

The Congress has again targeted the government on electoral bond scheme alleging that it is nothing less than "money laundering" by the government. The Congress has also alleged that electoral bond scheme of the Modi government is a modus operandi to receive thousands of crores from big business houses through multiple donations.

The party has alleged that Rs 6,128 crore of electoral bonds have been issued since 2018 in which lion's share has gone to the BJP. The Congress has targeted the Prime Minister for tweaking rules ahead of the assembly elections in many states, which they allege favour the BJP.

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The 'intrigue' and the 'conspiracy' has now indicted the Prime Minister himself because the entire 'fraud' of Electoral Bond Scheme is founded on three principles - the 'Donor' does not need to disclose the source of funds, the Political Party does not need to disclose the name of the 'Donor' and there is no limit on the amount to be donated by the donor to the Political Party."