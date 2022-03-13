Elections to select new Congress chief to be advanced by 2-3 months: Report

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held on Sunday to discuss the party's crushing defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal were present in the meeting. Among other top leaders present in the meet included Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajiv Shukla, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and five other senior Congress leaders skipped the party's meeting on Sunday. The other leaders who did not attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting included party MP A Chella Kumar, former Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Tariq Hameed Karra and G Sanjeeva Reddy.

Ahead of the meeting, the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, which was not accepted, sources told news agency ANI.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source, who is a part of G23, also said that the new party president should lead the party in the manner as was done by Sonia Gandhi in early 2000.

"Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them. Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

Meanwhile, Congress' internal elections to select a new party chief, which are scheduled to be held in August-September, may now be advanced by two-three months, NDTV quotes sources as saying.

However, the chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder as several leaders and workers voiced support for him to take on the mantle of party chief. Among those who wanted the Wayanad MP to be made the Congress chief again were Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba.

