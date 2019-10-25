Uma Bharti baulks at Kanda's proposal, says people with BJP 'must be clean'

The Bharatiya Janata Party, after a lacklustre performance in the Haryana Assembly polls is trying frantically to gather the required support for government formation. The BJP has managed to secure 40 seats, which is 5 short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly. To cover up the deficit, it has also reached out to Independent MLAs and have apparently struck a deal with them.

One of these independent MLAs is Gopal Kanda, who has won from Sirsa in Haryana. Gopal kanda was a minister in the cabinet of Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and was forced to resign after he was accused of abetting the suicide of an air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012.

The air hostess in her suicide note has alleged ‘harassment’ by Kanda. A year later the hostess’ mother also committed suicide. The Delhi High Court had in 2014 dropped charges of sexual exploitation against the MLA and granted him bail, but his trial has continued with other charges.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, is not happy with the BJP talking to Kanda for support. Though she has stated that under PM Modi the BJP has achieved a remarkable feat in Haryana, the party should be wary of whom they go to for support.

Bharti voiced her opinion with a tweet, in which she said that the court has yet to pass judgement on the cases against Kanda and that victory in an election cannot be viewed as the exoneration of the candidate.