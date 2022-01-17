'Election tickets to criminals': Yogi Adityanath's dig at Samajwadi Party ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party on Monday, January 17 accusing it of "giving election tickets to criminals". The CM also said that if BJP is re-elected then it would "bring these criminals to justice".

"Samajwadi Party has once again revealed its true character by giving election tickets to criminals. When BJP comes to power, we will bring these criminals to justice," Yogi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an event in UP's Ghaziabad.

His remarks come a day after Samajwadi Party candidate - Nahid Hassan, the sitting MLA from the Kairana seat - was arrested in connection with a 2021 case filed under the Gangsters Act.

Hassan, whose candidacy was immediately dropped by his party in favour of his sister, was arrested while on his way to file nomination papers. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called his arrest a "desperate attempt" and accused the ruling party of framing his leaders and candidates.

Notably, yesterday Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while inducting former Kanpur top cop Asim Arun into the party, taunted his rivals for a candidate list that "starts with one in jail and ends with one on bail".

Meanwhile, with the BJP deciding to field UP CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly seat in the February polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat.

"I remember the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). I had seen Radha Mohan Agarwal on the occasion. He was not able to find a seat and had to keep standing. He has been insulted the most in the BJP government," Yadav said.

On a question about BJP's disgruntled MLAs, Yadav had earlier asserted, "We cannot give seats to everyone. The BJP can distribute its tickets. We cannot take anyone (into the SP) now." But, as soon as, Agarwal's name was mentioned, he said he would give him the ticket.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:58 PM IST