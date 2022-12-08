e-Paper Get App
Election Results 2022: BJP gets 53.33% vote share in Gujarat; AAP eats into Congress with 12%

Election Results 2022: BJP gets 53.33% vote share in Gujarat; AAP eats into Congress with 12%



AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Election Results 2022: BJP gets 53.33% vote share in Gujarat; AAP eats into Congress with 12% | File Photos
Gandhinagar: It is a big win for the BJP and the AAP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with the former bagging 53.33 percent of the vote share and the latter getting a 12 percent share.

The Congress share has shrunk to 26.9 per cent, as per the Election Commission (EC)figures of 12 p.m.

According to the EC data, the BJP was leading with 150 seats, Congress with 22 seats, AAP six, Samajwadi Party on one and independent on three seats.

BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela told the media that people have rejected the Congress and AAP both, and one more time Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the party to not just a landslide victory but the BJP has won record breaking seats, setting a new record in Gujarat's electoral politics.

Read Also
Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2022: Manish Sisodia thanks voters, says AAP is becoming national...
article-image

AAP worked as the B team of BJP

Congress candidate Lalit Vasoya alleges that the AAP worked as the 'B' team of the BJP by denting the Congress votes. "Its presence helped the BJP to cross 150 seats," said Vasoya.

What is surprising is that the AAP, which for the first time aggressively contested the elections in Gujarat, has so far fetched 12 per cent votes and its candidates are leading on six seats.

But, there is also a shocker for the AAP, as its faces like Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Alpesh thakor were trailing at this point.

Congress party's many big leaders like Paresh Dhanani, Lalit Kagathra, Tushar Chaudhary, Rutvik Makwana were trailing, when the report was filed. The one prominent face of the Congress who was leading was Arjun Modhwadia.

