Election process kicks off in Bihar

New Delhi: The Bihar Assembly election process kicked off on Thursday with the notification issued for the first phase of polling on October 28 in 71 constituencies spread over 18 districts. Elections are being held in the state in three phases.

The process of nomination of candidates begins with the notification and it will go on till October 8, the last date for the nominations. Most of these poll-bound constituencies are in the Naxal violence affected and hence sensitive from the security point of view.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has, for the first time, given option of online filing of nomination papers that can be done through portals of Chief Electoral Officer or their respective District Election Officers. The candidates can also deposit their security money online for their candidature.

To avoid gathering of the crowd during the process of nomination, maximum three people, including the candidate, are allowed in the office of the Returning Officer.