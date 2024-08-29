Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Election Commission of India building | File Image

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by the candidates for the second phase of the elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to start from the third week of September. 26 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25.

Details Revealed By The Notification

As per the notification, the last date for filing the nomination will be September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is September 9.

Voters will cast their ballot from 7.00 A.M. to 06.00 P.M. The counting will take place on October 4.

The order was signed by the BC Patra, Secretary, Election Commission of India on August 29.

The seats that go to polls in the second phase include: Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

About The 2014 Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections

In the 2014 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won 15, and the Congress won 12.

The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, in 2018, the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance after Mehbooba Mufti took over following Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's demise.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to witness multi-cornered contests on most seats. It is the first assembly poll since the abrogation of Article 370.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP won both the seats in Jammu, again demonstrating its strong support in the region. The National Conference also won two seats. The votes will be counted on October 4.