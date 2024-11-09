Election Commission Of India Appoints Archana Patnaik As Chief Electoral Officer For Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Archana Patnaik has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer for Tamil Nadu, said an official release from the Election Commission of India.
Patnaik succeeded Satyabrata Sahoo.
Patnaik has been designated the Chief Electoral officer after ECI consulted with the state government.
