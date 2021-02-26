ECI announces poll schedule for Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.

He added, "Our tributes to the COVID warriors, doctors, paramedics, nurses, researchers, scientists and all our officials on election duty who are located on the frontline."