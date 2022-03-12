Today, Election Commission announces date for bye polls in West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Bihar & Maharashtra. Voting will be held on 12th April in these constituencies and counting will be done on 16th April 2022.

Last date to submit nominations for these candidates will be on 24th March 2022 and scrutiny of the nominations will be finished by Election commission on 25th March 2022.

Election commission will issue Gazette on 17th March and will finish the overall election process by 18th April 2022.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:08 PM IST