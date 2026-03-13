Elderly Man Collapses, Dies While Standing In LPG Queue In Punjab's Barnala

A 66-year-old man collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack while waiting in a queue for an LPG cylinder in Punjab’s Barnala district on Friday, highlighting the growing hardship caused by the ongoing gas shortage.

The incident occurred in Shahehna village, where long queues have formed at gas agencies amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran–Israel–US conflict. The deceased, identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal, had arrived at the agency around 8 am with his son, Deoraj Mittal, to collect a cylinder. According to local reports, his token number was 25, indicating a prolonged wait ahead.

Witnesses said Mittal was sitting on a cylinder while waiting when he suddenly collapsed. He is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack and died on the spot before medical help could arrive.

News of the tragedy spread quickly across the village, plunging the area into grief. Family members later took the body home, and arrangements for a post-mortem examination are being made.