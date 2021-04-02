'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi urges people to vote for NDA in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

While addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, PM Modi said that a vote for NDA is a vote for better investment and development in the region.

"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that more than 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission.

"This land is blessed with Lord Sundareshwar. There've been many movies on water that tell us how important water is. Same way, there's Jal Jeevan Mission for tap water connection in India by 2024. In Tamil Nadu, over 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission," PM Modi said.