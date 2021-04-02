'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi urges people to vote for NDA in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.
While addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, PM Modi said that a vote for NDA is a vote for better investment and development in the region.
"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," PM Modi said.
Speaking about the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that more than 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission.
"This land is blessed with Lord Sundareshwar. There've been many movies on water that tell us how important water is. Same way, there's Jal Jeevan Mission for tap water connection in India by 2024. In Tamil Nadu, over 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister added that the people of this region have a strong mind and a big heart.
"Years ago people from Saurashtra, in my home state Gujarat, came here. The way Madurai has accepted them is a perfect example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.
The Prime Minister also attacked the parties over the ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu. He said, “In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto, there was a call for ban on Jallikattu. Congress and DMK should be ashamed of themselves. People sought a solution and wanted Jallikattu to continue. Our government then cleared ordinance by AIADMK, which allowed it to take place.”
PM Modi said that while the two parties pretended to be the protectors of Tamil culture, the reality was different. “DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not foolish Congress-DMK keep showing themselves as the only protectors of Tamil Culture, but the facts suggest something else,” PM Modi said.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)