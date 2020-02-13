Eight Tom and Jerries who we wish would metaphorically 'kiss and make up'

Yogi Adityanath and biryani

We don't really know if Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likes biryani, but he definitely seems to be harbouring negative feelings when it comes to the rather tasty dish.

In the lead up to the Delhi elections, the Chief Minister addressed rallies and public meetings in 17 areas across Delhi. And at one of these rallies, he slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Ironically, he was soon backed up my Amit Malviya who posted photos, purportedly from the protests, depicting people eating what seemed to be biryani as "proof". And while we admire the zeal, Delhi, it would seem did not quite agree with the vilification of biryani.

Soon after the Kejirwal-led AAP emerged a winner in the polls, Twitter was abuzz with people sharing pictures of themselves eating the traditional rise dish.

With biryani being quite popular in UP, it is strange that this was Adityanath's dish of choice. Or perhaps it is merely the Aam Aadmi Party that he harbours disdain for -- in which case biryani rather unfairly became an innocent casualty.

That, we feel, needs to be rectified.