Eight Tom and Jerries who we wish would metaphorically 'kiss and make up'

Valentine's Day is a time to remember and celebrate your loved ones. From Rose Day to Propose Day, Promise Day and Hug Day to Kiss Day -- the last week has seen many shower love and affection on their significant others.
But on the occasion of Kiss Day, we deiced to make a list of people who are not quite each other's favourite. Now, before you accuse us of not quite understanding the spirit of the Day, let us explain better.
Taking the Day quite literally, we decided to put together a list of politicians and celebrities who we fervently hope will leave their rivalry aside and 'kiss and make up' with each other.
Here goes:
Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal
Following Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal's comment over Ernesto Valverde sacking, Lionel Messi publicly called out the former accusing him of tampering with players reputation.The six-time Ballon d'Or winner demanded that Abidal should also take responsibility for his own decisions. Messi took to Instagram posting a picture of Abidal's interview. In support of his teammates, Messi said, "Honestly, I don’t like doing these things but I think that everyone has to be responsible for his acts and take responsibility for their own decisions."Since Abidal will remain the sporting director for Barcelona, him and Messi should put all the differences aside and put the club's interest above their own.
Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag
The two have been at loggerheads ever since their time on the pitch. Who can forget Sehwag's infamous 'Baap Baap Hota Hai' jibe? Recently, their rivalry was brought to the forefront after Shoaib Akhtar's 'More Maal Than You Have Baal' comment, referring to Sehwag's old statement where he said that the former Pakistan cricketer keeps on praising India as he wants to earn money. Taking a dig at Virender Sehwag, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that he has more money than the swashbuckling Indian star's hair on his head. Akhtar said in the video posted on his YouTube channel, "I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia."
Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut
The two actors have been headlining with their unending feud over nepotism. Alia being the godchild of Karan Johar, whom Kangana despised for berating her in the past, has been stuck in this loop of hate for a long time. However, Bhat's resolution for 2020 came by initiating a step to end this cold war by sending a bouquet of flowers lauding Ranaut's performance. Needless to say, the two are promising actors of Bollywood and it's high time they leave their grudges behind and move on.
Priyanka and Salman
One can only imagine the magnitude of suffering when a celebrity locks horns with Salman Khan. History has witnessed that Bollywood's Bhai can make or break anyone's career overnight. However, Priyanka Chopra, who is now a global icon dared to walk out of 'Bharat', a film she termed as a 'potboiler'. Salman also raised the issue in bad light during several press conferences, but it had no reaction from PC. That being said, the two indeed shared good chemistry onscreen. Remember their famous song 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din'? Going by the lyrics, it's not too late for the two to mend things because 'Ek baar jo jaye, jawaani phir naa aaye'.
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Now this might seem like a strange friendship to wish for, but the two leaders could also be powerful allies, or at least be less antagonistic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have long been at loggerheads, with the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act becoming the latest bone of contention. In recent times however the two have met in Kolkata. Banerjee called on the PM and urged him to reconsider the enforcement of the CAA and explained her opposition to the new legislation, as well as to the proposed NPR and NRC. She also said that she also sought Rs 38,000 crore in dues for the state from the Centre. With the meeting raising eyebrows, Banerjee said that it was her "constitutional responsibility". The Chief Minister had also gone to New Delhi in September last year and met Modi in a "courtesy call" visit.
While this doesn't quite seem like the start of a beautiful friendship, one hopes that the duo mend their fences over time.
Yogi Adityanath and biryani
We don't really know if Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likes biryani, but he definitely seems to be harbouring negative feelings when it comes to the rather tasty dish.
In the lead up to the Delhi elections, the Chief Minister addressed rallies and public meetings in 17 areas across Delhi. And at one of these rallies, he slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Ironically, he was soon backed up my Amit Malviya who posted photos, purportedly from the protests, depicting people eating what seemed to be biryani as "proof". And while we admire the zeal, Delhi, it would seem did not quite agree with the vilification of biryani.
Soon after the Kejirwal-led AAP emerged a winner in the polls, Twitter was abuzz with people sharing pictures of themselves eating the traditional rise dish.
With biryani being quite popular in UP, it is strange that this was Adityanath's dish of choice. Or perhaps it is merely the Aam Aadmi Party that he harbours disdain for -- in which case biryani rather unfairly became an innocent casualty.
That, we feel, needs to be rectified.
Amit Shah and Ahmed Patel
Both political strategists of BJP and Congress respectively, Amit Shah and Ahmed Patel are called ‘jaani dushman’ of one another. The two have been at loggerheads with one another on multiple occasions. Patel is alleged to be one of the main reasons Shah went to jail in the Sohrabuddin encounter case. In 2017, Shah turned a mere Rajya Sabha election into a prestige war. However, Patel emerged victorious at the end. It’s now high time that the political stalwarts leave their feud behind and move on.
Arvind Kejriwal and Paresh Verma
Although after BJP’s nasty campaign, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls. BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who was the party’s poster boy when it came to indecency, called the CM ‘a terrorist’ among other things. Kejriwal replied, "Do I look like a terrorist from any angle?" The two leaders should keep their bickerings aside and give the Delhiites, a cleaner and safer city which they promised.
