Eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the remainder of Monsoon Session

The move comes a day after the Rajya Sabha passed two key farm bills that the government dubs the biggest reform in agriculture by voice vote. Opposition leaders however vehemently opposed the move, demanding that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

Opposition members had also stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills. They raised slogans agains the government and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was seen entering the well of the House to show the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Later, the MPs from opposition parties sat in dharna and around 100 lawmakers from 12 Opposition parties even moved a no confidence motion against Harivansh. This was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.