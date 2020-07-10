Eight people including 8-month-old girl killed in Arunachal Pradesh landslide; PM Modi condoles deaths

Heavy rains on Friday led to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, that have killed eight people and injured several others.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday night that the death toll had risen to eight in a single day. He said that the District Administration Capital Complex was now shifting all people situated in vulnerable areas to the nearest relief camps. Khandu has ordered all possible relief and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Itanagar today witnessed heavy rainfall of 142 mm which triggered landslides in many places," he tweeted.