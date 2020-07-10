Eight people including 8-month-old girl killed in Arunachal Pradesh landslide; PM Modi condoles deaths

Heavy rains on Friday led to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, that have killed eight people and injured several others.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday night that the death toll had risen to eight in a single day. He said that the District Administration Capital Complex was now shifting all people situated in vulnerable areas to the nearest relief camps. Khandu has ordered all possible relief and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
"Itanagar today witnessed heavy rainfall of 142 mm which triggered landslides in many places," he tweeted.
There were several incidents of landslides in the landlocked northeastern state on Friday. Four members of a family, including an eight-month-old baby, were buried alive as a massive landslide hit their house at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district in the wee hours.The landslide that occurred around 2.30 am buried the house with all the occupants sleeping, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pige Ligu said.
In another incident, three members of a family were killed while one went missing as their house in Modirijo, near the Lingalaya temple, was swept away in a major landslide around 11.30 am, Superintendent of Police (Capital) Tumme Amo said.
With this, the death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in the state has climbed to 14.
Prime Minister Modi has condoled the deaths. Taking to Twitter he had written that he was "saddened" by the loss of lives.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who is an MP from Arunachal Pradesh took to Twitter to laud the Prime Minister for his comments.
Incessant rains for the last five days have triggered landslides and floods that have left a trail of devastation in the state, damaging roads, houses and inundating low-lying areas. Landslides have been reported from various locations in and around the state capital region. Road communication has also been badly affected and the water level in the streams and rivers in the state capital has risen.
There have been a series of landslides and flash floods, leading to massive property damage too. Culverts and connecting roads have been washed away, and in another area, landslides have blocked the road. There was also damage to houses due to a mudslide.
The water supply project at Poma has also been damaged due to a landslide, and the Public Health and Engineering department officials said water supply to Itanagar would be affected as the restoration work would take at least four days.
Several pockets of Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang, are facing a flood-like situation with the low-lying areas completely inundated. The Siang river and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark and the district administration has issued advisories, asking people not to venture into the rivers. East Siang DC Kinny Singh has activated the Incident Response Team and directed the district disaster management officer and incident commanders to remain alert.
All the major rivers and their tributaries are in spate in Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Namsai districts.
(With inputs from agencies)
