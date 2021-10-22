Eight killed after speeding truck rams into car in Haryana

Eight people were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police officials told PTI that eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday.

The accident took place near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near the Badli area in Bahadurgarh.

According to PTI, the car was headed to Uttar Pradesh and among those killed included three women and a child.

Earlier, three people were killed and two injured when a truck hit a stationary combine harvester in Haryana's Karnal district, police officials told PTI on October 17.

Police told PTI that the combine harvester had people on it when hit by the truck on the Karnal-Kaithal highway at Sirsi village on Saturday night (October 16).

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:13 PM IST