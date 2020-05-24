Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Shashi Tharoor, Suresh Raina, others extend wishes as Kerala and J&K celebrate Eid today

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Muslims will celebrate Eid on Monday.

However, the festival heralding the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday. "Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Sunday) as the moon has been sighted," Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir-ul-Islam told PTI.

While Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir celebrate Eid today, many took to Twitter extend wishes. Taking to Twitter Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Cricketer Suresh Raina also took to the microblogging site to offer wishes for Eid. "May this Eid bring peace, harmony & good health for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak,” he posted.