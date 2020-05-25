Eid ul-Fitr 2020 in Pictures: How Indian Muslims celebrated Eid amid COVID-19

Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as this holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. Ramadan signifies the end of the month of fasting (the first day of the month of Shawwal).

While the entire nation is 'home-sheltering' and social distancing is the norm, it's but obvious that Eid celebrations during the pandemic were very different from what they used to be.

What starts with the shopping of new clothes, gifts and sweets, ends with spotting 'Eid ka chand' and greeting people 'Eid Mubarak', feasting upon a wide spread of mouth-watering delicacies with friends and family is the highlight.