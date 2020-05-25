Eid ul-Fitr 2020 in Pictures: How Indian Muslims celebrated Eid amid COVID-19

Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr as this holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. Ramadan signifies the end of the month of fasting (the first day of the month of Shawwal).
While the entire nation is 'home-sheltering' and social distancing is the norm, it's but obvious that Eid celebrations during the pandemic were very different from what they used to be.
What starts with the shopping of new clothes, gifts and sweets, ends with spotting 'Eid ka chand' and greeting people 'Eid Mubarak', feasting upon a wide spread of mouth-watering delicacies with friends and family is the highlight.
The pandemic-induced lockdown this year has restricted everyone to their houses and authorities along with the Imams across the country have asked Muslims to follow social distancing norms and offer Eid prayers from home.
While there will not be congregations at mosques, no meet and greet with family and friends, no parties, Eid will still be celebrated whole-heartedly. Despite all the hindrances, people across the country are trying to keep up the fervour and positivity.
As long as Eid shopping is concerned, people opted for e-commerce platforms which have started delivering even non-essential items in green, orange and even in red zones.
Even 'eidi'- gift or cash that is usually given to children by elder relatives and family friends as part of the celebration - is being sent online in the form of e-vouchers and e-cash.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)