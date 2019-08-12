India

Eid ul-Adha: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

By Asian News International

Attari (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

According to sources, BSF personnel were willing to exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha but Pakistani Rangers did not revert in this regard. Pakistani Rangers on Sunday informed BSF personnel that there would be no exchange of sweets on the occasion of Bakrid this year, sources informed.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have traditionally exchanged sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at a low ebb. Earlier in June, BSF and Pakistani Rangers personnel exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

