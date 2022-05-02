Eid Mubarak! PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend greetings on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity."

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.

During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Kovind said.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying the festive occasion should inspire everyone to be compassionate and come together to work for good of the State.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said at a time when Kerala was moving forward after overcoming the crisis due to the COVID pandemic, everyone should be able to work for the good of the State with unity and vigour.

"Happy Eid to all," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also extended greetings to the Muslim citizens.

In his message, KCR said that regular fasting and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan makes for a better disciplined lifestyle and spiritual life.

"The holy month of Ramzan spreads the message of service to the entire mankind," he said.

Stating that Telangana is a symbol of 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb', he said that the state government is striving with utmost commitment to the wellbeing of the Muslim community.

