Eid celebrated peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, thousands offer prayers at prominent mosques

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Eid prayers were concluded peacefully in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with prayers beginning at 7 am at most mosques which went on till noon in some places.

The movement of people was facilitated by police and thousands thronged the prominent mosques in the valley to observe the festival of Eid by offering special prayers, sources said. "There were large prayer congregations at many places including Bandipora where 5,000 and 2,000 people offered prayers at Dar ul Uloom Rahimiya and Jamia Masjid respectively. In Baramulla 10,000 believers offered Namaz whereas in Kupwara's Eidgah 3,500 assembled for prayers.

The estimated number of people turning up for offering prayers was recorded as- 3000 in Trehgam, 1500 in Sopore, 5,500 in Kulgam's Qazigund, 6000 in Qaimoh, 3,000 in Shopian, 1,800 in Pulwama, 2,500 in Awantipora, 3,000 in Anantnag's Achabal, over 7,000 in Ganderbal, 5,000 in Chararesharif and 8,000 in Magam", stated the source. In Jammu Eidgah also almost 5,000 people offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-Al Adha.

Sources stated that reasonable restrictions were imposed on large gatherings in sensitive areas of Srinagar in view of the possibility of terrorists, militants and mischievous elements trying to disturb public order and peace. However, people gathered in large numbers in local mosques to offer prayers. According to sources, minor localised protests and isolated stone-pelting incidents of insignificant level were also recorded from a few places. However they were handled locally by police. A few indivudials were injured, the sources said.

Restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last week were eased from Saturday onwards in a calibrated manner, balancing the requirements of facilitating the public and preventing mischievous elements from creating trouble. People came out in large numbers and thronged the streets of Srinagar on Saturday and about 20 per cent of the shops opened and hawkers and street vendors sold consumables On Sunday, there was further relaxation for unhindered Eid shopping resulting in a large volume of traffic and massive sale of goats and sheep. As per estimates, over 2.5 lakh sheep were sold in Srinagar.

In other parts of the state, restrictions were completely lifted in 5 districts of Jammu and limited to the night in 5 districts of Jammu. Similar local relaxation was done in the 9 other districts of Kashmir based on local assessment of the situation. Sources privy to the development stated removal and tightening of restrictions is being done as per demand of the situation and locally in different parts of the valley whereas connectivity restrictions continue due to security requirements.

According to sources, the administration is also facilitating important calls of general public and Over 300 public points for phone connectivity are functional across the Kashmir division. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir marked its first Eid after the abolition of Article 370 that granted it special status.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. The Parliament recently withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.