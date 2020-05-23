Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date, moon sight timing and everything you need to know about the ending of Ramadan in India

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In short, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the next month -- Shawwal -- in the Islamic calendar.

In the holy month, Muslims observe fast and do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, the people break their fasts and share meals with their loved ones. The Muslims also introspect, pray and do charity in Ramadan.

However, Eid al-Fitr, depends on the sighting of the moon, and the Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia but the timings and dates may differ in all countries.

The holy month of Ramadan, like all Islamic months, lasts for 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting on the moon. While Saudi Arabia has declared Sunday, May 24 as the day of Eid al-Fitr, in India it will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. But again, it depends on the sighting of the moon. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on eve of May 23, India too shall celebrate Eid on Sunday.

However, in Kerala, the Muslim clerics have confirmed that Eid will be celebrated on Sunday. According to ANI, people are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes," a local was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Gulf countries like UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.