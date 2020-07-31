Eid al-Adha 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram with friends and family

Here are some wishes, greetings, images and quotes to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram with friends and family;

1. On this Eid-al-Adha, may all your prayers be answered by Allah.

May he grant you your heart's desire.

Happy Eid-al-Adha!

2. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar...

As you recite your prayers on Eid al-Adha,

May Allah bless you and all your wishes come true.

Happy Eid al-Adha!

3. As Allah waters his creation,

May he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones.

Eid Mubarak!

4. On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!

5. Eid Ul Adha Mubarak: It is not their meat nor their blood, that reaches Allah: It is your piety that reaches him: he has thus made them subject to you, that ye may glorify Allah for his guidance to you and proclaim the good news to all who do right.

6.