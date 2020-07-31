Eid al-Adha 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram with friends and family

Eid al-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ or ‘Bakra Eid’, is among the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide (the other being Eid al-Fitr).
The festival holds a huge significance as it pays tribute to one of the greatest demonstrations of faith with Islam. It is celebrated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to god’s command.
The literal translation of Eid al-Adha is ‘Feast of the sacrifice’. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was challenged by Allah to prove his faith in him and as an act of obedience he was willing to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibreel (Gabriel), who then replaced his son with a sheep. Since then, as a tribute, Muslim families across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal, on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.
As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and falls approximately 11 days prior to the previous year’s Eid.
Here are some wishes, greetings, images and quotes to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram with friends and family;
1. On this Eid-al-Adha, may all your prayers be answered by Allah.
May he grant you your heart's desire.
Happy Eid-al-Adha!
2. Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar...
As you recite your prayers on Eid al-Adha,
May Allah bless you and all your wishes come true.
Happy Eid al-Adha!
3. As Allah waters his creation,
May he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones.
Eid Mubarak!
4. On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!
5. Eid Ul Adha Mubarak: It is not their meat nor their blood, that reaches Allah: It is your piety that reaches him: he has thus made them subject to you, that ye may glorify Allah for his guidance to you and proclaim the good news to all who do right.
10. O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. (Koran: 2, 208)
11. He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)
12. I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth]. (Koran 11:55-56)
13. The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind… and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind. (Koran, 5:33)
14. This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!
15. I wish your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Eid Mubarak!
