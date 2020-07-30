Eid al-Adha 2020: When to celebrate the Islamic festival in India?

The literal translation of Eid al-Adha is ‘Feast of the sacrifice’. It is believed that Prophet Ibrahim was challenged by Allah to prove his faith in him and as an act of obedience he was willing to sacrifice his 13-year-old son Ismail. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God intervened by sending his angel Jibreel (Gabriel), who then replaced his son with a sheep. Since then, as a tribute, Muslim families across the globe sacrifice a livestock animal, on Eid al-Adha to celebrate the divine intervention.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and falls approximately 11 days prior to the previous year’s Eid.

So when will Eid al-Adha 2020 will be celebrated in India?

This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, as per the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid. That means, celebrations will begin post evening prayers (Maghreb) on Friday, July 31.

The traditional way to celebrate Eid al-Adha is to sacrifice a goat, sheep or any livestock animal to God. People visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet their loved ones and have a feast together. Some of the delicacies prepared during the festival are Mutton Biryani, Bhuni Kaleji, Mutton Keema, Chapli Kebab, Gosht Haleem and Kheer.

However, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will be limited. As no religious gatherings are permitted, prayer meetings will not be held this year and people will be celebrating the festival at their homes.