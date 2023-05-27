Egra firecracker factory blast: CM Mamata Banerjee apologises, gives compensation cheques to kin of deceased

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologised to the people of Egra area in of the state for a blast at an illegal firecracker factory here, in which 12 people were killed and many injured. "The Egra incident has opened our eyes, I would like to apologize for this incident," she was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

Banerjee also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakhs to the next of kin of those who died disaster, along with an assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in case of death due to lightning. It was also noted that one of the family members concerned could avail a government job of a home guard.

CM gives compensation cheques to relatives of deceased

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who reached Khadikul village in this area, 11 days after the blast, also said the incident could have been averted if the state had received proper intelligence inputs.

"I will bow my head down to you and apologise for the incident... Had intelligence worked properly then this blast could have been averted," Banerjee said after distributing compensation cheques to relatives of those killed and injured in the blast on May 16.

The Bengal CM was accompanied by state chief secretary H K Dwivedi.