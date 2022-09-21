'Efforts on to change country's history,' says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she inaugurates Alipore Independence Museum

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the museum in the Alipore Central Correctional home and said that Bengal played an important role in the country's struggle for Independence.

“Bengal played an important role during the country's struggle for Independence. Several freedom fighters from Bengal brought Renaissance during the fight for Independence. This will be a good tourist spot,” said Mamata.

It may be noted that the museum will be open to tourists and several incidents during the fight for Independence will be shown to people through sound and light shows.

It is pertinent to mention that this correctional home was closed in 2019and all the inmates were shifted to Baruipur Central Correctional Home.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister also alleged that history is being ‘changed’ for ‘political motive’ for which the Trinamool Congress government is trying to ‘save’ history.

“The history is being changed so that the future generation doesn’t get to know about the real history. Everything is politically motivated. In the Assembly, every document of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been digitized and kept. In the museum, the cell where the freedom fighters were kept is also restored. We have also tried to restore even the things used by the freedom fighters,” further mentioned Mamata.

The Chief Minister also showed her respect to the women freedom fighters from the state.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that a good leader is one who takes care of people without seeing the caste, creed and religion of a person.