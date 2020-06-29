Efforts are being made to oust me: Nepal PM Oli blames India of conspiring to topple his govt

Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the country's political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories.

"Efforts are being made to remove me from power, but that will not succeed," Oli claimed, without naming any person or country. He said nobody has openly asked him to quit. "But I have smelt undercurrent movements," Oli said while speaking at an event to commemorate the 69th birth anniversary of the popular leader of the Nepal Communist Party late Madan Bhandari at the Prime Minister's residence.

"There have been various kinds of activities in the embassies and hotels," he claimed. "If you listen to the news media from Delhi, you will get the gesture." He said some Nepalese leaders were also involved in the game to remove him immediately.

The differences between Prime Minister Oli and his opponents including the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" have surfaced during the ongoing Standing Committee meeting of the party. Oli, who faced criticism within his party for skipping the first and the second day of the Standing Committee meetings, attended the third meeting on Saturday, but briefly. He, however, did not speak at the meeting.